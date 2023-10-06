Opposition grows over proposed economic development district at Aztek Cove 

Councilmen Dwight Hudson and Rowdy Gaudet both say they’ve heard opposition from constituents regarding the creation of an economic development district at the Aztek Cove development.

Gaudet, whose district the project is located in, held a public hearing on Tuesday regarding the proposed creation of an economic development district at the Aztek Cove development to be built on Highland Road.

He says roughly 85 people attended the meeting—78 of which filed a comment card saying they were in opposition of the district. He says no cards were filed in favor of the project and that he’s also received about 150 emails in opposition of the district or the project.

Neither developer and DBSysgraph Inc. CEO Nitin Kamath nor Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who filed the proposal for the economic development district, attended the meeting hosted by Gaudet and Hudson.

It’s currently unclear why Coleman, who represents District 10, which basically stretches along the Mississippi River from Southern University south to LSU, filed the proposal.

Neither Kamath nor Coleman responded to requests for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

Instead, Kamath plans to hold his own public meeting about the project at 4 p.m. Monday at the River Branch library. The meeting is scheduled two days before the Metro Council is expected to vote on the creation of the district at its regular meeting.

The project, initially approved in 2018, proposes a business complex to be built along Highland Road near the Country Club of Louisiana. The nearly $35 million complex would include two buildings to be built over a three-year period. If approved, the district would, through tax incremental financing (TIF), use 2% of any new sales taxes generated within the district to help cover the cost of the new development, which has been stalled for several years.

Hudson says he plans to vote against the creation of the district.

“I am adamantly opposed to the use of taxpayer funds for this purpose,” Hudson says. “The Aztek Cove EDD is a $35 million public subsidy for a private development in one of the wealthiest parts of the parish. If approved, this will set a terrible precedent for economic development policy within East Baton Rouge Parish.”