Only 40% of recommendations implemented after audits of nine state agencies 

A new audit examining dozens of recommended changes for nine state agencies found only about 40% have been fully implemented more than two years later.

Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week providing the implementation status of 53 recommendations in seven performance audits from 2020, and five recommendations from three audits issued in 2019. They involve the Louisiana departments of Revenue, Environmental Quality, and Justice, as well as the Louisiana Attorney General’s office, State Board of Medical Examiners, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Office of Technology Services, Louisiana Economic Development, Louisiana Physical Therapy Board and the Office of Risk Management.

One example included in Waguespack’s report was the 2020 recommendation that Louisiana Economic Development publish the actual number of jobs created by the Quality Jobs Program, which incentivizes businesses to locate or expand operations in Louisiana.

LED did not concur with the finding and did not implement it, and has continued to report only the anticipated number of jobs created, citing state law that requires certain statutorily required reports. Read the full story from The Center Square.