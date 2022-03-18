Only 24% of workers think their company cares about their well-being

In a new Gallup survey released this morning, just 24% of employees said they believe their employer cares about their well-being, down from 49% at the height of the pandemic.

These responses are actually a sign that things are getting back to normal following the pandemic, Axios reports. Since Gallup started asking about this back in 2010, only about one-quarter of employees typically respond that well-being is something the boss truly cares about.

During the COVID-19 crisis, when employers were regularly communicating plans and policies and health concerns, more workers got the sense they mattered.

However, as the pandemic dragged on, workers burned out and variants kept uncertainty alive—and that sense diminished and went back toward the baseline. Read the full story.