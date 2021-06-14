One way around the worker shortage: Raising pay

Businesses in food service and manufacturing across the country desperate to fill jobs have been reporting a scarcity of workers interested in applying for low-wage positions.

The issue has brought to light concerns about the strength of the country’s recovery as coronavirus cases abate, according to The Washington Post, with the economy still down more than 7.5 million jobs compared with before COVID-19.

Republicans blame the enhanced federal unemployment benefits for the shortage of workers; Democrats and most labor economists say the issue comes from a mix of factors, including child care needs, concerns about workforce safety and shifts in workers’ employment choices during the pandemic.

The experience of 12 business operators interviewed by The Washington Post who raised their minimum wage in the past year points to another element of the equation: the central role that pay—specifically a $15-an-hour minimum starting wage—plays in attracting workers right now.

Many of the dozen operators interviewed said that the decision to raise their employees’ starting wage made good business sense to them.

The businesses found that filling empty positions was exponentially easier after raising wages, but also brought about challenges associated with the increased labor costs. Three of the 12 had to raise prices for consumers.

