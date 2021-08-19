One proposed project in floodplain withdrawn, another goes forward

A small but controversial townhome development on Jones Creek that was approved by the Planning Commission in July will not go forward after all.

The developer pulled his application before Wednesday’s meeting of the Metro Council Planning and Zoning Committee, which was scheduled to consider a related rezoning request for the project, The Park at Jones Creek.

Metro Council member Denise Amoroso, in whose district the proposed project was located, notified the developer Wednesday morning that she opposed the project, as did many of her constituents, citing concerns about density and flooding.

About half the 23-unit project was partially located in an area at high risk for flooding.

“Flooding is of course everybody’s concern,” Amoroso says. “They flooded on May 17 and a lot of them flooded in 2016, so they just want the development to stop.”

The committee did approve a rezoning request on a 4.8-acre site on Burbank Drive that is located entirely in a high-risk flood zone.

The council unanimously approved the request by The Oasis developer Chris Shaheen to rezone the tract, which currently has two rental units on it, to make way for a gymnastics facility and retail development.

Among those who registered opposition to the project was Doug Daigle, who is concerned about the increasing development in the floodplain and the impact it is having on flooding in the parish.

“We weren’t surprised,” Daigle says. “Just chunk by chunk, they’ve been approving these changes and it’s always to facilitate development. And, while they’re building to higher standards, that doesn’t mean the standards are adequate. It just means they’re better than they used to be.”

The council also approved a change to the concept plan at Rouzan that will allow developers John Engquist and Charles Landry to increase the number of residential units in the traditional neighborhood development to 805 from 750, and locate them on certain tracts previously approved for commercial use.

The council also approved an amendment to the plan that will no longer require the developers to locate a school in the TND, which was a part of the original concept plan.

La Printaniere Montessori School is on a parcel immediately adjacent to Rouzan but the school’s owners have been unwilling to sell to Rouzan, so the school will remain separate from the TND.