One in five Louisiana renters is behind on payments 

Twenty percent of home or apartment renters in Louisiana are behind on payments, putting it among the top 10 states for highest percentage, CNBC reports.

Some 15% of American households, or around 6 million, are behind on rent this fall, according to a recent report from MyEListing.com, a commercial real estate website.

South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey renters are struggling the most with payments, the report finds, based on an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data. Americans ages 40 to 54 are having the most difficulty.

Rising rents are a part of the problem. Despite signs that the market is cooling, families still paid 12.6% more for single-family rentals in July compared to a year ago, a recent report from CoreLogic found. Read the full story.