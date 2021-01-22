Omnidek wins BREW pitch competition

After creating Omnidek in 2016 with $500, Baton Rouge-native Chris Jordan has won Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week’s High-Stakes Pitch Competition and an accompanying $50,000 investment prize.

Jordan was one of three entrepreneurs who pitched their companies to a panel of judges last night during the competition, which served as the finale of this year’s BREW.

The all-in-one business portal allows companies to streamline processes—including time sheets, expense reports and project management software—and host them in one application. No coding knowledge is reportedly needed to use the software and customize it to a company’s needs. Jordan likens the software to a “B2B Facebook.”

To date, Jordan has raised $3.5 million for Omnidek. He launched the business portal in the Baton Rouge market in 2019 after raising about $1.9 million in investments from Innovation Catalyst, the Louisiana Fund and Core Associates.

Jordan says that nearly 50% of customers expand their services with the company within the first 180 days of subscribing to Omnidek. There are currently 43 companies using the platform.

This year, Jordan has plans for a large capital or debt raise to fund an acquisition.

“Properly executed, we will have proven out Omnidek’s ability to acquire, convert and expand, making future acquisition financing more accessible,” Jordan says.

According to a 2017 Business Report feature about Omnidek, Jordan spent much of his youth training to be a professional golfer and was a state champion for Parkview Baptist, earning a scholarship to Nicholls State. After an injury during his first college season stunted his golf career, he got a gig selling software to construction companies. It was the 2010 film The Social Network, loosely based on Mark Zuckerburg and the founding of Facebook, that inspired him to launch his own tech startup.

Also competing at last night’s event were Anthony Prestigiacomo of BioCAID and Vishal Vasanji of Relief Telemed.