Omicron arrives in the US; LDH continues to push vaccines

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant today—a person in California who visited South Africa—as scientists around the world raced to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. top infectious disease expert, made the announcement at the White House.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before the first case of omicron would be detected in the United States,” he said.

The person, who was fully vaccinated but had not had a booster shot, tested positive Monday and had mild symptoms that are improving, officials say. The person agreed to remain in quarantine, and all the individual’s close contacts have been reached and have tested negative.

At least 23 other countries have reported omicron infections, according to the World Health Organization, and governments have rushed to impose travel bans and other restrictions in hopes of containing it.

But the variant is still surrounded by many unknowns, among them: Is it more contagious than other versions, as some scientists are beginning to suspect? Does it make people more seriously ill? And can it evade the vaccine?

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health released a statement regarding the new variant, which has yet to be seen in the state.

“The time to prepare is now,” says Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, in the LDH statement. “The best way to prepare and prevent a future COVID surge is for everyone five years of age and older to get vaccinated and for everyone 18 years of age and older to get a booster. If you are eligible and have not yet joined the more than 2.5 million Louisianans who have done so already, go get the COVID vaccine today.”

