OLOL’s $100M freestanding cancer care center likely to be built in three phases

Officials with Our Lady of the Lake are working on a three-phase plan for a $100 million cancer center, says Charles “Chuck” Spicer, the health system’s Baton Rouge market president.

OLOL’s board will consider the plan this fall, he says.

“A lot of the investment we’ve already made,” Spicer says. “It’s a consolidation of all those services into a building.”

Phase one would consist of imaging and therapeutics, while phase two would be the consolidated clinic and phase three would be a garage.

“No one’s excited about phase three,” he notes.

Phase one likely would take about 12-14 months following board approval, he says.

The 80,000-square foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center Institute is planned for a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive.

OLOL ranks No. 140 on Newsweek’s newest list of the top 175 cancer hospitals in the nation, based on a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics and patient experience. Woman’s Hospital is the only other Capital Region hospital on the list at No. 121.

OLOL and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center ended their partnership in 2021. OLOL physicians who were in Mary Bird’s building are now scattered around the campus, and some are still housed at Mary Bird, Spicer says.