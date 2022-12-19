OLOL, New Orleans children’s hospitals launch partnership 

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health in Baton Rouge and Children’s Hospital New Orleans today announced a partnership, with the New Orleans hospital taking over day-to-day operations of OLOL’s Baton Rouge pediatric facilities.

In the announcement, the hospitals say this step is “beginning a new and pivotal chapter where the two leading providers of pediatric healthcare in Louisiana will partner to improve the health of children across Louisiana.” Agreement terms were finalized this month, with the partnership taking effect Jan 1.

The partnership will be developed in two phases. The first phase focuses on expanding pediatric care in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes. CHNO will be responsible for day-to-day operations of OLOL Children’s Health through a co-managed approach with committees made up of board members, physicians, and other leaders across OLOL and CHNO.

In phase two, the organizations plan to work together to create a statewide network for children’s specialty care.

In recent years, both CHNO and OLOL Children’s Health have made significant investments in the delivery of pediatric health services. OLOL’s $230 million children’s hospital, which opened in Baton Rouge in October 2019, has more than 300 pediatric providers including 60 specialists. CHNO recently completed a $300 million campus upgrade.

The hospital partnership will shake up a Baton Rouge health care market where both OLOL and Ochsner Health have been making moves to expand their services and clinics in both pediatric and cancer care. Read more about the competitive health care market from a past edition of Business Report, and see today’s announcement here.