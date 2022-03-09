OLOL: LSU sports medicine partnership can lure talent, improve research

Our Lady of the Lake’s recently announced sports medicine partnership with LSU will serve weekend warriors as well as university athletes and will include rebranding existing clinics, says Dr. Catherine O’Neal, OLOL’s chief medical officer.

The combined LSU-OLOL sports medicine brand is part of an effort to attract top-flight clinicians and boost research, she says. Attracting more research dollars is a longstanding goal for LSU.

“We often lose some of our best talent to other states,” she says. “We have an untapped resource of great patients to study and to elevate care.”

LSU last month announced $245 million in investments by OLOL and LCMC Health. Included in that total is an $85 million OLOL investment to deploy integrated clinical technology, facility improvements and educational programming “to advance student-athlete health and wellness” along with $10 million for a 10-year extension of the Lake’s current sponsorship deal with LSU athletics, officials say.

LSU’s current sports medicine practice includes “phenomenal” providers and provides “elite care,” but it’s not as well coordinated as it could be, O’Neal says. That’s where OLOL can step in and improve outcomes and accessibility, she says.

Once the co-brand is rolled out later this year, a patient who walks into one of the Lake’s sports medicine clinics, whether on campus or not, will know they’re walking into an LSU-OLOL clinic.

“Everybody has access to this elite care, from the weekend warrior to the 74-year-old grandmother with a bum knee,” O’Neal says. “Our health care partnership will extend all the way from the bedside to the sideline.”