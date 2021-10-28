OLOL, LSU partnering on pre-med education

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LSU Health New Orleans’ Baton Rouge campus will partner to provide “an immersive experience” for pre-medical students at LSU, officials say.

The program’s goal is bridging the gap between pre-med curriculum and health care career opportunities, Our Lady of the Lake’s Vice President for Quality & Academic Affairs Christi Pierce says.

“Being able to connect with our local institutions in a collaboration like this will open a number of doors for our current and future students in careers in science, health care and research,” LSU College of Science Dean Cynthia Peterson says.

Few universities are able to offer access to a teaching hospital, medical school curriculum and a major health care program, LSU and OLOL say. The students will be able to learn about the demands of medical school from current third- and fourth-year medical students and interns in residencies, while also having the opportunity to shadow practicing physicians at a trauma center while remaining in Baton Rouge.

Spring 2022 will bring the first cohort of students who will have a semester-long experience, including discussion forums, research lectures and real-time patient rounds. The institutions involved are exploring additional opportunities for participants, including possible scholarships and internships.

“It’s very important for an applicant to have clinical experience, but it can be hard for students to find opportunities to do that,” says Robby Bowen, the College of Science’s director of pre-health programs. “[This partnership] is going to address that issue.”