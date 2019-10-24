OLOL wants to move forward following Funes sentencing 

In the wake of John Paul Funes’ sentencing hearing this morning, officials at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center say they are ready to move forward and put the saga of their former chief fundraiser behind them.

U.S. District Judge John DeGravelles sentenced Funes to 33 months in prison for embezzling nearly $800,000 over the course of several years from the OLOL Foundation, which he ran for more than a decade.

The sentencing came four months after Funes pleaded guilty to one count each of money laundering and wire fraud in connection with the scheme.

In a statement this afternoon, OLOL officials say “We hope this provides closure to the community, especially those who Mr. Funes personally deceived. It is a positive step that Mr. Funes has taken full responsibility for his crimes and shown remorse for the harm that he has caused. Everyone impacted by his actions are in our prayers.”

Funes has repaid $796,000 to the federal government, which will be forwarded to OLOL, his attorney Walt Green noted at this morning’s hearing.

Green tells Daily Report the restitution payment came from encumbering and liquidating assets and that none of the funds were borrowed from or donated by anybody.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Stevens suggested OLOL’s losses actually exceeded the nearly $800,000. In response to Green’s argument that DeGravelles should depart from federal sentencing guidelines because of the restitution payment and Funes’ extraordinary cooperation, Stevens said, “this conduct severely damaged the confidence and trust that patients and this community have in the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation.”

He added that OLOL officials estimate their losses “plus the forensic accounting costs and everything that has gone into the recovery is in the millions of dollars.”

OLOL, however, says “it will not pursue additional restitution through civil litigation.”

In addition to 33 months in prison, Funes will be required to serve two years of supervised release and pay a $50,000 fine. He is scheduled to report to prison in early December.