OLOL Children’s Health acquires McMains Children’s Developmental Center

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health acquired McMains Children’s Developmental Center, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit outpatient pediatric therapy clinic, OLOL announced today.

The acquisition allows the hospital to expand its service line of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Developmental Medicine and adds the expertise of occupational therapists, educational therapists, speech-language pathologists, physical therapists and other supporting staff to aid children with developmental needs.

This expansion will also broaden the hospital’s offerings using new technology and integrative therapy.

McMains, now called the Children’s Developmental Center at McMains, provides physical, developmental, academic and communication services for children and their families.

The partnership was necessary to ensure McMains’ sustained growth and to continue helping children using tools provided by OLOL Children’s Health, says Anne Hindrichs, McMains executive director.

Last week, OLOL bought an ownership stake in The Spine Hospital of Louisiana, merging the state’s largest hospital with the state’s largest spine hospital.