OLOL buys stake in Spine Hospital of Louisiana 

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has purchased an ownership stake in The Spine Hospital of Louisiana, OLOL President and CEO Scott Wester says.

Officials say the partnership between the state’s largest hospital and its largest spine hospital will help to improve outcomes, recruit and retain top physicians and lower the cost of care.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Physicians have owned and operated The Spine Hospital since launching in 2004, and while OLOL will have “a couple” board seats, the physicians will continue to play a leadership role, Wester says.

“We believe Our Lady of the Lake’s network and reputation in South Louisiana will provide additional opportunities for growth, which ultimately benefits our future patients and their loved ones,” Robert Blair, President and CEO of The Spine Hospital, says in a prepared statement.

OLOL has similar partnerships with other surgical facilities including the Lake Surgical Hospital in Slidell, an ambulatory surgery center in Covington, Surgical Specialty Center on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road, Wester says.

The Spine Hospital is located at The NeuroMedical Center on Park Rowe Circle and also operates several clinics in the Capital Region and on the Northshore.