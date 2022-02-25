OLOL announces $12M investment in BRCC

Our Lady of the Lake is investing $12 million in Baton Rouge Community College to support construction of the college’s new nursing and allied health building and renovation of a section of the college’s wellness center to focus on sports medicine and training, officials announced today.

The new facility will bring together BRCC’s School of Nursing and Division of Allied Health under one roof, and will house the college’s current programs in nursing, sonography, surgical technician and medical assistant. The investment also will allow BRCC to add high-demand programs in respiratory care, physical and occupational therapy and athletic training, officials say.

“This investment will impact not only our students and Nursing and Allied Health programs, but it will also have a significant impact in our community as we are able to provide more high-demand training opportunities and equip and educate more healthcare professionals in this region,” BRCC Chancellor Willie E. Smith says in a prepared statement.

BRCC’s planned 95,000-square-foot Nursing and Allied Health building will be constructed on the Mid City campus and named after Our Lady of the Lake. BRCC expects to break ground this summer and open the building, which will have the capacity to serve 1,200 students, in 2023.

The partnership will also serve as a catalyst for the development of a new sports medicine training program at the college, officials say.

This is the second academic partnership OLOL has announced in the past two weeks. The Lake also is investing $170 million in a partnership with LSU. The LSU deal includes a partnership with the student health center, investing in the sports medicine program for athletes, building (and likely naming) a new Interdisciplinary Science Building, promoting university research and strengthening medical education, officials say.