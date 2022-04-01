OLOL, American Cancer Society announce partnership

Our Lady of the Lake has announced a partnership with the American Cancer Society that includes a sponsorship and an effort to increase cancer screening.

The sponsorship comes amid OLOL’s broader effort to invest in and emphasize its cancer treatment business following last year’s split with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, which includes building an 80,000-square-foot, $100 million freestanding cancer facility.

“By sponsoring the American Cancer Society, [the Lake is] backing our mission,” says Tracy Guara with the American Cancer Society.

That mission includes research. The organization currently is funding $384 million in research, Guara says.

She says the three-year partnership includes a $75,000 sponsorship the first year, which includes presenting sponsor rights to the American Cancer Society’s Best Dressed Ball.

And while the details have not been worked out, the partners intend to create a comprehensive plan to increase cancer screening rates in the Baton Rouge area. The relationship also will include a public education piece about the importance of getting screened, symptoms of different cancers and related issues, Guara says.

Though Mary Bird Perkins had been the public-facing brand for almost a decade, OLOL has been providing cancer care in the Capital Region for more than 30 years.

“Working more closely with the American Cancer Society will provide opportunities to better support our mission and care for our community,” says Linda Lee, Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute’s vice president of cancer services.