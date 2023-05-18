Oil production in the Gulf is cleaner than elsewhere, report shows 

Oil production in the Gulf of Mexico is cleaner than in other parts of the world, producing up to 46% less greenhouse gas emissions per unit of oil than the global average, according to a new report from the National Ocean Industries Association.

The findings, touted by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, show that Gulf oil produces less carbon emissions than oil production efforts in nations like Russia, China, Brazil, Iran, Iraq and Nigeria.

In a prepared statement, Cassidy pointed to investments made by companies and workers to reduce pollution and said the U.S. “should be using this advantage to outcompete adversaries who pollute more.”

Looking at global methane emissions, the study indicates that U.S. production overall, beyond just the Gulf of Mexico, has a carbon intensity 23% lower than the international average outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Read the announcement here and the study’s methodology here.