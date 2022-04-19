Oil prices / Highest-paid CEO / Billy Nungesser

Down: Oil prices were down about 5% in volatile trading on Tuesday on demand concerns after the International Monetary Fund cut its economic growth forecasts and warned of higher inflation, Reuters reports. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell $5.91, or 5.22%, to settle at $107.25 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped $5.65, or 5.22%, to settle at $102.56 a barrel.

$835M: The head of advertising-technology company Trade Desk Inc. CEO Jeff Green received a pay package last year that the company valued at more than $800 million—and which could leave him holding billions of dollars in additional shares, The Wall Street Journal reports. The $835 million value that Trade Desk put on Mr. Green’s pay package surpasses those reported so far by all 358 S&P 500 companies that have disclosed 2021 compensation for their CEOs, according to data provided by MyLogIQ LLC.

Burglarized: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser confirmed Tuesday that a burglar tried to burn down his home after a break-in. Nungesser told WWL-TV someone broke into his home April 14, pulled drawers from his kitchen, put them on the stove and lit them on fire before leaving, WBRZ reports. Nungesser also said “a bunch” of his sports memorabilia was stolen.