Oil companies slow down on transitioning to renewable energy sources

Oil companies are slowing down their planned transitions toward renewable energy sources as they experience record-high profits, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Less than three years after setting out to “go green,” BP is changing tack following Tuesday’s announcement that the company earned a profit of $27.7 billion in 2022, more than double that of the previous year. Instead of cutting oil and gas production by 40% by 2030 as previously planned, the business will reduce it by 25% instead. Concerns that BP was winding down its hydrocarbon operations too quickly have weighed on the company’s share price recently, and news that it will be taking the energy transition more slowly sent the stock up 6% in morning trading.

BP’s leaders stated that the world needs an orderly shift to renewables, so investment in fossil fuel production will be necessary to avoid the kind of chaos seen in energy markets last year. When Shell reported its profits last week, it also stressed the need to keep energy costs at affordable levels during the transition.

It spotlights the difficult balancing act that big oil and gas companies need to pull off. Shareholders don’t want money spent on new exploration, especially as energy prices may be lower when fresh production eventually kicks in. But they also think that clean energy will be less lucrative than legacy businesses. Read the full report.