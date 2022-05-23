Oh, no! Not another staycation?

An April study by personal finance site Bankrate finds that 69% of American adults who say they will vacation this summer anticipate making changes to their plans because of inflation, with 25% traveling shorter distances and 23% planning less-expensive activities, The New York Times reports. Among people planning to take time off, a staycation was the second most-popular option, behind heading to the beach.

Meanwhile, a report released in May by travel review site found that 74% of American travelers were “extremely concerned” about inflation; 32% were planning to take shorter trips this summer and 31% were planning to travel close to home.

While this doesn’t mean that travel is completely axed, it does reflect that, for the third summer in a row, staycations are expected to be a significant part of the mix, and “revenge travel”—an all-out trip to make up for lost time—may have to wait a little longer, says Amir Eylon, the president and chief executive of Longwoods International, a travel market research consultancy in Columbus, Ohio.

An optimistic May report from the Mastercard Economics Institute found that in the first quarter of 2022, Americans were booking domestic and shorter international flights above 2019 levels by about 25%, though long-haul flights were still depressed. But, the report warned, “While the tailwinds of COVID-related pent-up demand are pushing the travel recovery forward, the headwinds of inflation, supply chain constraints, geopolitical uncertainties and Covid infection rates are also shaping 2022.”