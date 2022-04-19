Office tenants want shorter leases but Baton Rouge market remains solid

Office tenants in Baton Rouge are looking for less space and shorter leases as current deals expire, but the market—thanks to a proliferation of garden offices—remains steady.

Tenants are increasingly looking for shorter terms or flexibility in being able to buy out their leases or have a cancellation option, says George Bonvillain, a partner at Elifin Realty.

A tenant that might normally sign a 7- to 10-year lease is now looking at signing for five years, he says, adding those who previously signed for five are now asking for two or three years.

Others are looking to downsize as leases expire, particularly those in multistory buildings. If an agreement on such deals isn’t struck, Bonvillain says there could be more movement in the market.

It’s a trend playing out across the country as a record amount of office space is hitting the market, the Wall Street Journal reports. Still, Baton Rouge tends to have some insulation from such shifts due to the popularity of garden offices.

And the Baton Rouge office market has picked up in the past three months compared to during the height of the pandemic, says Bonvillain. Some companies that were waiting out the past six months to be sure of what they needed are moving forward with leases.

Landlords throughout the U.S. have been frustrated as office occupancy has been down, according to the Wall Street Journal, and troubled loans to building owners have also been more frequent.

Landlords just have to get comfortable with the current reality of shorter terms, Bonvillain says, but nothing lasts forever. Landlords shouldn’t hold out for terms that may not exist anymore.

As for lenders, any issues that may arise are still playing out, but Bonvillain notes the smaller number of high-rise, multi-tenant buildings in the market puts landlords in a better position to ride out the current situation.

“Some have been more willing to work with tenants than others,” he says, “but we haven’t seen any apocalyptic foreclosures or debt play out just yet.”

Bonvillain thinks that asking for shorter lease terms will last longer than companies downsizing their footprint.

“Footprint will always ebb and flow,” he says. “But the term aspect, people will be looking for flexibility going forward until there’s a new market factor or shift.”