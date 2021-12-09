Office cleaning protocols a priority for majority of workers 

The newly discovered omicron variant has many businesses rushing to determine its impact on the workplace, and many employers are rethinking office cleaning protocols as they prepare to open again in early 2022.

According to a survey from the Cleaning Coalition of America of 1,600 workers, those office protocols are important when determining if they will return to working in the office, CNBC reports.

Sixty-six percent of U.S. workers say cleaning practices at their office are now a major priority for them, and 62% say just seeing sanitation professionals would make them feel safer.

Additionally, 38.3% of respondents say inadequate cleaning would cause them to change jobs. Many say their worries aren’t just about COVID-19, but about general office health and hygiene.

