Offering employee equity could help small businesses with labor shortage

Offering employees equity is normal for startups and tech companies, but growing small businesses, more generally, might benefit from looking at employee ownership—particularly now as the labor crunch continues to throttle hiring, Inc. reports.

“For small businesses, I think the biggest misconception is, ‘I’m giving my business away,'” entrepreneur Tan France told Inc. while acting as a spokesperson for the equity management company Carta. “If you’re struggling to build your business, it could be because you don’t have the right kind of employees. If you were able to offer equity and convince a potential employee that your business has growth potential, you just need their help to get there–at that point, there’s a mutual payoff.”

Equity ownership can come in a variety of forms. Through direct ownership, employees are directly given equity or the chance to purchase stocks. Synthetic ownership gives employees a stock appreciation right, also known as a phantom stock. And employee stock ownership plans are a type of retirement plan involving the company’s own stocks.

However, it only works if employees are on the same page as the executives, and all companies should spend time explaining what the equity options mean.

Read the full story from Inc., which includes tips for how to explore employee equity.