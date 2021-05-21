Off the Hook opening first Baton Rouge location in former Raising Cane’s on Corporate

Off the Hook is opening a Baton Rouge location later this year, in the former Raising Cane’s building on Corporate Boulevard.

The Thibodaux-based seafood restaurant recently signed a five-year lease with property landlord College Retail LLC, with the option for three, five-year renewals.

Co-owner Paxton Moreaux expects to open the restaurant within the next six months.

“We’d done some research, and Baton Rouge tested really well compared to our other locations,” Moreaux says. “There weren’t many existing buildings out there, but we found one that’s in great condition.”

The 3,500-square-foot space, which sits on a 44,100-square-foot plot, has been vacant since Raising Cane’s, failing to come to terms on a long-term lease renewal, shuttered its Corporate location in December 2019 after 15 years of business.

It will mark the first Baton Rouge location for Off the Hook, which specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, etouffee and hamburgers. It first opened in Thibodaux in 2012, followed by a Houma location in 2015.

Over the past year, the concept has expanded to the Greater Baton Rouge market, with a Gonzales restaurant opening last June and a Prairieville restaurant slated to open in mid-2022.

Mark Hebert, who listed the property and brokered the deal, says Off the Hook was among three potential users being courted by College Retail LLC to fill the vacancy. However, the other two users expressed concerns over hiring issues.