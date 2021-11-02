Ochsner’s Dr. David Carmouche will lead Walmart’s expansion into retail health care

The scoop: Dr. David Carmouche is leaving his executive post at Ochsner after six years of helping grow the health system’s risk- and value-based care delivery models, to lead Walmart’s national expansion into retail health care.

It’s a big deal. In his new role, Carmouche will oversee Walmart’s expanding clinical care offerings and operations, serving as senior vice president of Walmart’s Omnichannel Care Solutions.

Those expanding offerings are ambitious and moving fast. Walmart is doing more than just opening low-cost, primary care clinics.

It has launched a multiplatform initiative that includes not only primary care services, but lab work, X-rays, dental care, digital medicine, telemedicine and home services.

Why it matters: What Walmart is doing represents the evolution of health care in the 21st century, and a Baton Rouge-based physician is at the forefront of the effort.

The big picture: With nearly 4,000 retail outlets across the U.S. and some 200 million customers who interact with Walmart on a daily basis, few commercial entities have the capacity, resources and bandwidth to segue into the rapidly evolving health care sector like Walmart does, and it’s well poised to make the pivot.

In 2020, Walmart acquired the telemedicine company MeMD, so it already has that platform covered.

It also has stores in rural locations, where access to health care is a problem—in some places of crisis proportion.

“They feel well positioned to solve some of the challenges of rural health care,” says Carmouche, who will remain based in Baton Rouge for now but travel regularly to Walmart’s corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, and to expansion sites in the field. “They want to build something that is accessible to everyone, which means targeting both underserved and well-served populations. But I think their model will be really effective at reaching some corners of the country that don’t have great primary care.”

The challenges? Attracting providers.

Walmart will face the same hurdles that hospitals and clinics do in attracting health care professionals to underserved communities. Figuring out how to do that will be one of Carmouche’s first orders of business, he says.

And it’s not just doctors. Under the model Walmart envisions, care centers will comprise an array of providers, including nurses, physician’s assistants, dentists, technicians, and social workers, among others.

What’s next: For the local market, there will be no immediate changes. Walmart, which is operating Omnichannel care centers in several states, has not announced any plans for Louisiana, though it’s just a matter of time.

Carmouche, who spent 15 years at the Baton Rouge Clinic, then Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana before joining Ochsner in 2015, assumes his new role at Walmart on Nov. 29.