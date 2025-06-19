Ochsner welcomes new Baton Rouge regional medical director

Ochsner Baton Rouge on Wednesday announced that Quentin Alleva has been named regional medical director effective June 30.

Alleva joined Ochsner Baton Rouge as a staff radiologist at Ocshner’s The Grove medical complex in 2008, and since 2012, he has served as regional chair of radiology. In 2018, he was named associate medical director of medical specialties for the Baton Rouge region. He earned his medical degree from the Yale School of Medicine.

As regional medical director, Alleva will “provide medical staff leadership and support provider engagement and growth,” according to a statement from Ochsner. He will also work to “advance quality and excellence” across the Capital Region.

“I’m excited to help lead our next chapter as we expand access and continue meeting the evolving needs of our community,” Alleva says. “It’s an honor and privilege to take on this role.”

Ochsner Baton Rouge CEO Chuck Daigle says Alleva is a natural fit for the position.

“Dr. Alleva has been a leader throughout his tenure with Ochsner, and he’s developed strong relationships with our team members at all levels,” Daigle says. “He’ll play a key role in continuing to drive strong patient experience and developing high-performing teams that are committed to excellence.”