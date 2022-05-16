Ochsner opening new clinic in former Pearson’s Luggage space this fall 

Ochsner Health today announced it will open its new Ochsner 65 Plus–Bocage this fall in the former Pearson’s Luggage and Gifts space.

The facility is designed to be a destination for patients 65 and older, and will include a primary care clinic, gym and community center. Pearson’s owner Jerry Pearson closed the retail space last year, but continues to operate his travel agency from a smaller office in the same strip center.

The 11,844-square-foot facility represents an $3.15 million investment, part of more than $51 million Ochsner has invested in the Baton Rouge market over the past 12 months, the health system says. Ochsner started renovations on the Bocage property in early March.

Ochsner 65 Plus will offer longer visits with physicians than a typical primary care office, and staff will assist in navigating insurance and obtaining difficult-to-acquire medications.