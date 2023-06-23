Ochsner, MD Anderson hope for ‘halo effect’ from combining their brands

MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston sees more patients from Louisiana than from any other state besides Texas, says Dr. Welela Tereffe, MD Anderson’s chief medical executive.

But crossing state lines for care isn’t always an option, and it’s often preferable to seek treatment closer to home. Tereffe says the partnership with Ochsner announced Thursday is expected to create a “halo effect” and a “winning proposition” for the institutions and Gulf Coast residents.

“Our number one priority is eliminating cancer,” she says. “The fact that we happen to be adjacent to one another is an added plus.”

MD Anderson has six other partner organizations across the country. Ochsner is the second in the Southeast after Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville, Florida. Tereffe says the geographic landscape is a consideration when seeking partners, along with quality treatment and facilities and a shared philosophy toward multidisciplinary care.

Being able to access MD Anderson’s care while surrounded by their local support system will benefit patients, says Chuck Daigle, Ochsner’s CEO for the Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and north Louisiana regions.

“The goal would be to have as many patients treated locally as possible,” he says. “Family support is truly important for healing.”

Daigle says the partnership will allow for more clinical research in Baton Rouge, which could have positive spinoff effects for the economy.

While the organizations worked for more than two years to bring their standards and protocols into alignment, their operations will remain “separate and distinct,” Tereffe says, with no job losses or executive transfers tied to the partnership.