Ochsner Health acquiring Mississippi-based Rush Health Systems

Ochsner Health has entered into an agreement to acquire Meridian, Mississippi-based Rush Health Systems, which operates seven hospitals, further expanding Ochsner’s reach across the Gulf South, according to a news release.

Rush Health Systems is the largest health system in east Mississippi and west Alabama, and comprises seven hospitals and more than 30 clinics, with 250 staff and contracted physicians. Like Ochsner, Rush is a nonprofit system.

The merger is expected to be finalized in mid-2022. Rush and Ochsner announced the agreement today, building on an existing strategic partnership launched in 2019. Rush will be renamed Ochsner Rush Health when the merger is complete, following regulatory approvals.

“The announcement today is a natural progression of our existing partnership with Rush, and we are excited to work with them to expand services while improving the health and wellness of people in the communities Rush serves,” says Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health, in a prepared statement.

The merger will expand access to specialized health care for patients in Mississippi and Alabama.

According to The Meridian Star, there are some medical subspecialties that Rush does not currently offer, like pediatric cardiology, and the merger will allow Rush patients to see Ochsner physicians who specialize in these fields.