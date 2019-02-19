Ochsner digitizing clinical trials through Pfizer partnership

Ochsner Health System announced it has struck a multi-year “strategic alliance” with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. to improve access and connectivity to clinical trials for patients.



The New Orleans-based health system says the partnership will explore ways to “enhance the clinical trial experience” and make participation easier for both patients and health care professionals by digitizing more of the process



The first project of the partnership transferred data from Ochsner’s electronic health records system to Pfizer’s electronic data capture system. The second will develop new ways to digitize clinical trials, Ochsner says in a news release.

The health system adds integrating patient data into clinical trial databases has been a goal in the industry since the inception of electronic health records. Using technology to pair the health records and trial data will reduce the burden of manual data entry, save time, decrease cost and accelerate clinical trials.

Pfizer is a publicly-traded pharmaceutical firm that posted $53.6 billion in revenues last year. Read the full announcement.