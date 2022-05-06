Ochsner-backed PPE manufacturing project continues growth in Acadiana

SafeSource Direct, a joint venture between the Ochsner Health System and Trax Development, announced a year ago it would build two personal protective equipment plants in Broussard.

Construction on the two facilities is now nearly complete, and SafeSource is producing hundreds of thousands of nitrile rubber gloves each day, with Ochsner as its first customer, The Daily Advertiser reports. SafeSource plans to continue to grow, with additional glove lines, medical gowns and other PPE.

PPE manufacturing isn’t without risk. The Associated Press reported in April that several businesses that transitioned to producing PPE during the pandemic have ceased production.

Patrick Gandy, the CEO of Ochsner Lafayette General, told The Advertiser he’s optimistic that SafeSource Direct won’t follow the trend. He said the demand for PPE is still there, even though some items—like masks—are no longer used widely by the general public.

“That’s not what’s going on here today,” Gandy said. “We’re employing people, we’re setting an example, we’re demonstrating that Acadiana and Louisiana can lead the nation in health care, in workforce development, and in innovation.” Read the full story about SafeSource.