Ochsner acquires hospital physician group Impact Network 

Ochsner Heath’s Baton Rouge outfit today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Impact Network, a critical care, intensivist and hospital medicine physician group.

The agreement provides additional physician and advanced practice provider support at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge and Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove. The deal, part of Ochsner’s continued expansion in the Capital Region, marks the health system’s second-largest acquisition following its agreement with Louisiana Women’s Healthcare in 2021.

Baton Rouge-based Impact Network, founded more than 20 years ago, is a group of 20 providers that includes 12 board-certified physicians and eight additional advanced practitioners who specialize in treating hospitalized patients in both medical and intensive care settings, as well as caring for patients recovering from surgery.

Impact Network’s 20 providers will work with patients on Ochsner’s campuses.