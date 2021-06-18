Oceans Behavioral Hospital opens north Baton Rouge campus today

Oceans Healthcare today announced the opening of a new behavioral health hospital in north Baton Rouge.

It’s been nearly one year since Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office unveiled a public-private partnership with Oceans, which is among four health care providers expected to fill the long-vacant, 76,000-square-foot New Era Medical Office Complex on Howell Boulevard in an effort to increase access to quality care in the area.

The 40-bed hospital will specialize in the treatment of mature adults who are managing challenges associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and other forms of mental illness.

The facility triples Oceans’ capacity to provide inpatient care in Baton Rouge, with individual and group therapies, medication management, mental health education and treatment for co-occurring health issues, under the supervision of board-certified or board-eligible psychiatrists. Patients will also have access to Oceans’ outpatient program.

As part of its deal with the city, Oceans will create over 85 jobs within the area. Two years ago, the company requested a $1.4 million performance-based grant from the Metro Council.

The hospital marks Oceans’ third location in the city, following its south Baton Rouge hospital on Florida Boulevard and an intensive outpatient program that will relocate to the flagship campus in the coming months.

Read the full announcement.