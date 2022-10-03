Ocean freight orders drop as consumer demand shifts 

A significant consumer pullback is impacting ocean shipping, with logistics managers telling CNBC they have seen a 20% drop in ocean freight orders for September and October.

The decline in demand cuts across many products, including machinery, housing, industrial and some apparel. Logistics CEOs say the drop results from a combination of too much inventory coupled with a lack of clarity on consumer demand.

The ocean shipping trend echoes recent comments from logistics industry executives. Georgia Port Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch says he expects the number of waiting ships to drop over the next several weeks after seeing historic vessel calls.

In apparel and footwear, executives say there is no definitive trend, though inventory issues are becoming more prevalent. Read the full story.