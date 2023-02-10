Occupancy permit application filed for Dior, site of mass shooting

An occupancy permit was filed Thursday for the Bennington Avenue nightclub where a dozen people were injured last month in a mass shooting, according to public records.

While the application does not name Dior Bar & Lounge, it lists the address for the establishment, which has been reportedly closed since the shooting three weeks ago. Local attorney Regi Mullins was listed as the permit applicant but was unable to be reached before this morning’s deadline.

Following the shooting, Louisiana’s Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued an emergency suspension of the establishment and the bar’s owners surrendered its license. The shooting has inspired discussions regarding possible regulations for party promoters, as previously reported by Daily Report.

Metro Council member Jen Racca, whose district the nightclub is located in, was unavailable for comment before this morning’s publication deadline.