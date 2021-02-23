Oak Street Health plans Baton Rouge location as part of expansion

A network of primary care centers for Medicare recipients has plans to open a clinic in Baton Rouge as part of efforts to grow its footprint in the South.

Oak Street Health, founded in 2012, is set to enter into the Louisiana market with a New Orleans clinic opening this spring followed with a clinic in Baton Rouge later this year, according to a recent press release. It’s currently unclear where the clinic will be located.

Oak Street boasts a “value-based model” and specializes in treating patients over 65. The clinics also offer telehealth visits, a 24/7 patient support line and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. It also offers behavioral health care and social health support as well as Medicare education classes.

Oak Street currently has more than 80 clinics in 11 states.