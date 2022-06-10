Nursing homes could lose licenses if evacuation plans deemed inadequate

Louisiana is expected to adopt a new set of rules for nursing home emergency preparedness under legislation Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration drafted and that state lawmakers approved earlier this week.

House Bill 933, by Rep. Joe Stagni, R-Kenner, gives the Louisiana Department of Health the authority to block nursing home licenses if their emergency preparedness plans are deemed inadequate.

The measure is a response to the botched evacuation of seven southeast Louisiana nursing homes for Hurricane Ida. Owner Bob Dean moved more than 800 residents from those sites to a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse, where there was a shortage of food, staff and clean laundry.

The health department was eventually forced to rescue hundreds of medically fragile people from the warehouse. Fifteen nursing home residents died in the aftermath, with at least five deaths attributed to the evacuation.

The debacle raised questions about how closely state and local governments scrutinize nursing home evacuation plans. At the time, health department officials said their agency reviewed the homes’ evacuation plans, but that they weren’t responsible for approving them. Stagni’s legislation is meant to create more accountability. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.