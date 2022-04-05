Nursing home reforms don’t appear to be on Legislature’s radar this session

The failure to protect nursing home residents from the squalid conditions of an evacuation center staged in an old pesticide warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish was arguably the biggest scandal from Hurricane Ida. The homes were owned by Baton Rouge businessperson Bob Dean.

State health officials were eventually forced to rescue hundreds of elderly and medically fragile people from the site, and several died in the aftermath.

Yet Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Legislature’s leadership have not yet prioritized fixing the legal loopholes that allowed for the transfer of nursing home residents to a building with too little food, too few toilets and inadequate staff during a natural disaster.

Last fall, legislators vowed to tighten regulations on the nursing home industry after the botched evacuation of seven nursing homes owned by Dean. But months later, only a few modest reforms have materialized, and there’s been little talk among lawmakers of pushing for nursing home changes. The deadline for filing bills for the current legislative lawmaking session is today. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.