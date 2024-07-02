Nursing home purchases property housing its facility from OLOL

St. Clare Manor Nursing Home purchased the property where its facility is located on Bishop Ott Drive and Lobdell Boulevard from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, according to sales documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.

The nursing home bought the property from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital Inc. through Lafayette-based St. Clare Manor Propco LLC for $15.5 million.

Charles Moody III represented St. Clare Manor Propco LLC. Secretary of state records list Moody as the LLC’s manager. Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System President and CEO E.J. Kuiper represented Our Lady of the Lake Hospital Inc.

FMOLHS operates nine hospitals in the South. St. Clare Manor Nursing Home is a 24-hour licensed nursing care facility.