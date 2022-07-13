Nursing home industry response to pandemic, Hurricane Ida fuels changes 

Louisiana’s nursing home industry found itself reeling from a series of unfortunate and catastrophic events the last couple of years.

The deadly impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic combined with the botched evacuation of seven southeast Louisiana nursing homes during last year’s Hurricane Ida served as a one-two punch for the industry and made it starkly apparent that changes were overdue.

The Louisiana Legislature moved swiftly this last session to adopt new rules for nursing home emergency preparedness in response to the hurricane debacle in 2021, when more than 800 nursing home residents needed to be rescued from an unlicensed evacuation site at a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse. Fifteen of the evacuated residents died.

The disaster raised questions about how state and local governments scrutinize nursing home evacuation plans and pushed lawmakers into action to make legislative changes.