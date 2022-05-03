Nungesser: Louisiana tourism rebounding quickly from pandemic

Louisiana tourism’s recovery from the pandemic was quicker-than-expected, says Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, with visits last year up 29% from 2020.

More than 41 million visitors came to Louisiana in 2021, says Nungesser, adding traffic to the LouisianaTravel.com website saw 9.7 million visits, up 162% from 2020. The website, he says, is pacing to exceed last year’s number, further evidence that interest in traveling to Louisiana is on the rise.

Tourism is Louisiana’s 4th largest employer, supporting more than 250,000 jobs.

“After five years of consecutive record-breaking tourism numbers jumping to over 53 million in 2019 and the halt of tourism after Mardi Gras 2020, we are now seeing the hotels, restaurants, events, and festivals across the state spring back to life,” Nungesser said during an address about the state of the industry Monday.