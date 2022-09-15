Number of remote workers has more than tripled since 2019 

The number of Americans working remotely more than tripled in 2021 from 2019, according to new federal data, and the trend shows signs of persisting this year.

In 2021, 27.6 million people reported primarily working from home nationwide, up from 9 million in 2019, according to new 2021 American Community Survey estimates released today by the Census Bureau.

In percentage terms, The Wall Street Journal reports, 17.9% of employees worked mainly remotely in 2021, compared with 5.7% in 2019. The vast majority of these are likely white-collar jobs; in many occupations such as those involving in-person customer interactions or operating machines, remote work isn’t an option.

Research by economists using a different survey shows that remote work adoption has persisted in 2022, despite a broad-based opening up of the U.S. economy after the most acute phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

From April to August of 2022, about 30% of days were worked from home, compared with less than 5% before the pandemic, according to research by economists Jose Maria Barrero of Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México, Stanford’s Nicholas Bloom, and Steven J. Davis of the University of Chicago. That share has come down steadily since May 2020, when more than 60% of days worked were remote. However, the figure has held steady since the spring of 2022. Read the full story (subscription).