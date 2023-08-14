Now streaming: A Baton Rouge native’s comedic novel hits the small screen 

Baton Rouge native and LSU alum Casey McQuiston’s bestselling debut novel hit the small screen this past weekend with a film adaptation that started streaming on Amazon Prime.

The movie, Red White & Royal Blue, which bears the same name as McQuiston’s novel, is a romantic comedy that went viral when it was released in 2019, with the two main characters being the Prince of England and the son of the first female U.S. president.

McQuiston has since released two more novels, One Last Stop and I Kissed Shara Wheeler.

