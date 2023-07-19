Norisha Kirts Glover on the importance of being a connector as an entrepreneur

NRK Construction founder and owner Norisha Kirts Glover has always considered being a connector one of the greatest assets in an entrepreneur’s arsenal.

“I’m not one of those people who connect with individuals for my own personal benefit, I just really like understanding everyone’s story,” Glover says, citing her time at LSU as both a student and fundraiser as a basis for her philosophy.

Glover sat down with Business Report’s JR Ball for the latest episode of the Strictly Business webcast to discuss how communication and perseverance are two of the most important skills for young entrepreneurs to have when starting out, especially as the head of a minority and female-led business in a male-dominated field like construction.

She then spent 12 years honing her project management and business development skills as a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., California, Virginia and eventually at LSU before founding NRK Construction in 2015.

“When I fundraised from LSU, a lot of the individuals who I was asking money from were entrepreneurs, or I was fundraising to support some of the entrepreneur programs at LSU,” Glover says. “So I think there are bits and pieces that were introduced in parts of my life, and now I have a greater appreciation for it going into construction.”

As her business has grown, Glover says one of the most important lessons she has learned is that it’s possible to have it all, with her family and her business occupying equal parts of her mind. But “it doesn’t mean we have it all at the same time,” she adds.

“Having it all for me is about having a business that I can grow that I feel like positively contributes to the community and also leaves a legacy,” Glover says. “But also having it all for me means having my family, so my husband and my children. And I want both of those things to be working great at all times.”

Watch the full discussion on Business Report’s Strictly Business archive.