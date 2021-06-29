Is a four-day workweek coming to a US company near you?

Crowdfunding platform Kickstarter is launching a four-day workweek for its employees, joining an ongoing initiative aiming to get more American businesses on board with shortened workweeks, which some research shows can boost productivity.

As Inc. reports, Kickstarter is the first company to join a set of pilot programs called 4 Day Week U.S. The programs are a spinoff from 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit that promotes a shortened work schedule. On Monday, 4 Day Week U.S. circulated an employee petition to help identify companies to target, and encouraged employers to join the program.

Chris Mullen, executive director at Boston-based think tank the Workforce Institute, says now is the perfect time for businesses to experiment with alternative schedules as employees readjust to post-pandemic work life.

The four-day workweek has gotten some traction in recent years. London-based consumer goods company Unilever began a yearlong test in its New Zealand offices in November 2020. Buffer, a San Francisco-based software company, tried the schedule in 2020 and decided to continue because it “resulted in sustained productivity levels and a better sense of work-life balance,” according to a company blog post.

The results of early experiments with the alternative workweek have also been promising. When Microsoft Japan tested the four-day week in 2019, productivity spiked by 40% and 92% of employees said they liked the schedule. Read the full story.