Nominations open for LSU 100 and Roaring 10 awards 

LSU today announced it has opened nominations for the 2022 LSU 100, and LSU Roaring 10 awards.

The annual program recognizes the 100 fastest growing and the top 10 highest revenue generating LSU graduate owned or led businesses. Companies must apply each year to be considered for either list and meet the four following criteria:

The company must have been in business for five years or more as of December 31, 2021.

The company must have had $100,000 or more in revenue in the calendar years 2019-2021.

The company must be led or owned by an LSU graduate for the program time frame of January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021.

The company and its LSU leaders and/or founders must act with high integrity.

The nomination period for the 2022 LSU 100 and Roaring 10 will close on June 15. The 2022 LSU 100 celebration event and ranked list countdown will be Oct. 21.

Get more information or apply here.