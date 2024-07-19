Nine candidates qualify for mayor’s race

Four additional candidates threw their hats in the ring to become the next mayor of East Baton Rouge Parish on the final day of qualifying for the November election, increasing the total to nine candidates.

Republicans Emile “Sid” Edwards, Nathaniel Hearn, and independents Ryan Carter and William Roundtree officially joined the race Friday.

They join Tammy Cook (R), Steve Myers (R) and Gregory Taylor (I), who qualified on July 18. Democrat incumbent Sharon Weston Broome and former state representative Ted James, also a Democrat, qualified on July 17.

Cook is a Prairieville-based Realtor for Keller Williams. Myers previously ran as an independent in the 2012 mayoral race, losing to incumbent Kip Holden.

Hearn, a political newcomer, is an actor and administrative assistant at Lazarre Law Firm. He formally entered the race a little over two weeks ago.

James announced his candidacy in February. The Baton Rouge native was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in November 2011 and served three terms.

Broome is seeking her third term. In 2016, she became the first woman elected mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Republican David Tatman, a former member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and owner of political consulting firm The Tatman Group, hinted at joining the race earlier this summer but announced July 4 he would not run.

Qualifying ends at 4:30 p.m. today.