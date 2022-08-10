NIL collectives are latest game changer for college sports

University of Tennessee football players Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman were whisked around New York City last month like Hollywood celebrities, meeting with brands, future partners and stock market executives, all on Spyre Sports Group’s dime.

The visit to the Big Apple came just three days before the NCAA slammed the university’s former coaching staff with allegations of recruiting violations for providing meals, transportation and cash to recruits—the same treatment that the college’s athletes now receive legally through name, image and likeness ventures. The juxtaposition between what is permissible for college football players and what isn’t highlights this new era in college sports, Sports Illustrated reports.

Through a fund generated by donations from Tennessee boosters and fans, Spyre covered the cost of Hooker and Tillman’s New York trip. It’s an example of a collection of fans and boosters, or a “collective,” compensating athletes through NIL. Donor-led collectives are pushing the sport toward a more professionalized model, blurring the lines between endorsement contracts and employment deals, and, according to those with knowledge of player contracts, collectives at the elite Power Five programs have developed a baseline of about $50,000 per football player a year.

LSU booster and Baton Rouge attorney Gordon McKernan says the price tag for elite recruits is often at least $100,000 in NIL salary. McKernan himself will pay $500,000 in NIL deals this year.

