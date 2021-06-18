Nielsen introduces new metric for streaming industry

Nielsen on Thursday introduced a new metric for measuring how many people watch streaming video and for how long, Axios reports.

It’s significant because the booming streaming industry has long lacked a uniform way to measure consumption, which has held it back from being able to integrate advertising. Now, Nielsen looks poised to win the industry’s approval as an authoritative measurement vendor.

The new metric, called The Gauge, measures streaming in thousands of homes using hardware that tracks streaming via internet routers. It determines not only how streaming companies stack up against one another, but also how streaming usage stacks up to traditional broadcast and cable television.

In the debut report, Nielsen found that streaming comprises 26% of all TV consumption, officially surpassing broadcast at 25%.

However, because the streaming landscape is so divided, no one service owns a significant amount of viewers’ time. In total, Netflix owns just 6% of streaming time in the U.S., while YouTube also owns 6%. Read the full story.